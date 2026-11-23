Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks are falling out of favour globally amid concerns over high valuations and returns on investment. At the same time, the September-quarter (Q2FY27) results of Indian technology firms, where AI revenue contribution remains relatively small, were better than feared. But neither development, on its own or together, signals a revival in revenue growth for the Indian IT sector.
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks are falling out of favour globally amid concerns over high valuations and returns on investment. At the same time, the September-quarter (Q2FY27) results of Indian technology firms, where AI revenue contribution remains relatively small, were better than feared. But neither development, on its own or together, signals a revival in revenue growth for the Indian IT sector.
Organic growth improved in Q2FY27 and net hiring picked up, but soft aggregate deal bookings, up 3% year-on-year and 1% on a 12-month trailing basis, alongside rising subcontractor usage, suggest limited confidence in sustained growth, said Jefferies India. The brokerage’s IT coverage recorded aggregate organic constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 0.9% (1.2% including acquisitions) in Q2FY27, with Ebit margin expanding 25 basis points sequentially to 19.9%.
Management commentaries were broadly similar to Q1. Clients’ technology spending remains selective, with a focus on cost take-outs, vendor consolidation and AI-led modernization deals. Among verticals, BFSI did relatively better, while hi-tech, retail, telecom and healthcare continued to lag amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Weak volumes, lower realizations and muted discretionary spending prompted Infosys to lower its FY27 CC revenue growth guidance to 1-2% year-on-year from 1.5-3%. HCL Technologies narrowed its target to 2.5-4% from 1-4%. Wipro guided for soft sequential CC revenue growth of -1.5% to +0.5% in Q3FY27. H2 is seasonally weak for the sector, and these guidance revisions push hopes of a revenue recovery further out.
Margin limits
Margin trends were mixed last quarter but largely resilient. Operational efficiencies and productivity initiatives were partly offset by wage hikes, restructuring costs and continued investments in AI capabilities. As productivity gains are increasingly being reinvested in growth initiatives, the scope for further margin expansion is limited. An appreciating Indian rupee is an additional downside risk.
AI is scaling across Indian IT firms and accounts for around 10% of revenue at leading companies. But accelerating AI revenue growth on a rising base has not improved the overall revenue growth outlook for these companies, said Kotak Institutional Equities.
“Last three-quarter AI revenue CQGR is the highest for Infosys, whereas it will underperform the rest on overall revenue growth in FY27. Year-on-year, HCL's and TCS’ AI revenues are growing at a much higher pace than LTM, despite LTM growing faster on overall revenue basis, it added.
AI trade-off
Companies are not seeing fresh concerns around AI-led deflation, a scenario in which AI reduces billable hours and forces lower contract pricing as automation replaces traditional labour-intensive work. AI deals are margin-accretive, but tend to be smaller and shorter in tenure. Scaling them to a level where they can offset deflation in legacy businesses will take time.
For now, Indian IT companies will have to look for newer revenue growth opportunities. Greater AI adoption could weaken demand for traditional IT services and reshape delivery models. But if AI investments fail to generate meaningful returns, clients could also tighten their technology budgets.
Valuation test
The Nifty IT index is up 8% over the past six months but remains down 18% so far in 2026. It trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16x, showed Bloomberg data.
Large-caps’ 3.5% year-on-year CC growth in H1FY27 was their strongest in three years. Yet Systematix Shares and Stock (India) expects sector growth to remain steady in the medium term, given elongated sales cycles, furloughs and client spending focused on cost savings rather than higher services budgets.
The persistent problem of slower revenue conversion remains, making significant re-rating triggers elusive.