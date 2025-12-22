For IT companies, will 2026 be a year of healing?
Revenue visibility for Q4 remains bleak for IT companies amid prevailing client caution and global macro-economic uncertainty. Plus, Accenture's quarter ending November results is hardly encouraging
The Nifty IT index has risen around 10% over the past two months, driven by rupee depreciation and expectations of a recovery in discretionary technology demand. The December quarter (Q3FY26) is almost over, and collectively, the first three quarters of FY26 have shown no clear signs of easing in the earnings downgrades cycle of Indian IT services providers.