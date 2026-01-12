Holiday-shortened Q3 won’t hold surprises for IT, but investors will search for demand signals
Revenue growth for most technology firms in the seasonally weak Q3 is muted due to furloughs, lower utilization and continued macro-economic uncertainty.
Subdued demand, and no substantial recovery in discretionary technology spending amid client caution should keep big positive surprises at bay as IT companies kick off the third-quarter earnings season with HCL Technologies Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Monday. Revenue growth for most technology firms in the seasonally weak Q3FY26 is likely to be muted due to furloughs, lower utilization and continued macro-economic uncertainty. Furloughs would be at similar levels year-on-year.