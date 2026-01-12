In the past three months, the Nifty IT index is up around 8%. Rupee depreciation, traction in AI-led deal activity, and expectations of discretionary spend recovery in FY27 are driving stocks higher. “We think markets are likely to look through this seasonality and instead focus on signals around the demand environment from client budgeting for 2026," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The March-April 2026 budget reset period may serve as an initial indicator, with some AI programs potentially transitioning from preparation to early deployment, it added. According to Bloomberg data, the Nifty IT index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 27x, which is pricey in the current scenario.