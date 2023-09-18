Improved traction in tech deal wins helps, but not by much2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The trajectory of deal wins is improving for large Indian information technology (IT) services providers. For instance, last week, Infosys Ltd inked a memorandum of understanding with a global company to provide enhanced digital experiences for an estimated contract value of $1.5 billion. Close competitor Tata Consultancy Services Ltd entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover. This deal is valued at £800 million. In August, HCL Technologies Ltd struck a global partnership with Verizon Business.
