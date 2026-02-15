AI-led meltdown raises IT investors’ struggle to crack revenue revival code
Despite management's AI-first rhetoric, a lack of large-scale AI contract values and the threat of short project cycles are forcing a reassessment of the sector's long-term growth rates.
Fears of disruption have gripped Indian information technology (IT) stocks amid the growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI). In February alone, the Nifty IT index has declined by 14%. It all started with Palantir Technologies Inc.’s earnings call earlier this month, where it claimed its AI platform was powering complex SAP (enterprise resource planning software) migration work and reducing implementation duration from years to weeks.