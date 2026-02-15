AI-led meltdown raises IT investors’ struggle to crack revenue revival code

Jefferies India estimates that application services account for 40-70% of overall revenues for Indian IT firms and face growth pressures, as Anthropic’s Cowork plug‑ins and Palantir’s claims of faster SAP migrations highlight how AI could erode application service revenues. ERP implementation, custom application maintenance, and software support are among the application services provided by IT firms. “The consensus US dollar revenue growth expectations of 6-7% in FY27/ FY28 do not adequately factor in the threat from AI and carry the risk of downward revisions," Jefferies cautioned. This should further push the price-to-earnings (PE) multiples lower. The PE multiple of the Nifty IT index has moderated, with the sector index trading at 18x for FY27, according to Bloomberg data.