Indian manufacturers least optimistic among their global peers

Adam Hoyes, an assistant economist at Capital Economics Ltd, explained that easing in price pressures was probably in part because of lower commodity prices. “However, slower growth in demand and the first decline in suppliers’ delivery times since February 2021 are likely to have played a role too," he said in a report. Hoyes believes that as inflation continues to weigh on manufacturers’ confidence, the Indian economy is by no means out of the woods on the inflationary front.