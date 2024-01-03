Indian manufacturing growth slows amid global contraction
Summary
- While India's manufacturing PMI came in at an 18-month low of 54.9 in December, global and ASEAN numbers were below 50, indicating a contraction
While the Indian stock market scaled new peaks in December, activity in the manufacturing sector has lost momentum. The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at an 18-month low of 54.9 in December, down from 56 in November. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion and below 50 a contraction.