Indian manufacturing growth slows amid global contraction

“Looking ahead, external demand will likely remain weak in the near term as we expect economic growth in most advanced economies to undershoot consensus expectations this year," Thamashi De Silva, assistant India economist Capital Economics wrote in a note. That, and the slight softening of domestic demand, are reasons why growth in the manufacturing sector could slow down further in the coming months. “But any deceleration in growth will be mild and India will remain an emerging market outperformer in 2024," she added.

