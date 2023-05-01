Don’t let manufacturing PMI excite1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:51 PM IST
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.2 in April from 56.4 in March. A reading above 50 denotes expansion.
The April manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey brings good tidings. The month saw increased momentum in business activity by Indian manufacturers. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.2 in April from 56.4 in March. A reading above 50 denotes expansion. In fact, the April headline index print is the highest so far in 2023. This was aided by robust new orders, increased production, and easing supply chain pressures.
