Don’t let manufacturing PMI excite

But one shouldn’t get too excited. “Given the improvements in various PMI sub-components such as new orders, exports and production, from a sentiment stand point, demand seems to be on a better footing," said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head, EM Asia (ex-China) economics, Barclays. However, he said it remains to be seen how the actual data (industrial production, core industries growth and exports) pans out since there has been a divergence between PMI survey and actual data, especially on exports.

