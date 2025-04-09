Markets
Which oil marketing company benefits the most from lower LPG losses?
Summary
- The government raised the price of a domestic LPG cylinder by ₹50 from 8 April. Lower LPG losses will help OMCs offset hits to their petrol and diesel margins, but which one is best-placed to benefit?
The price of Brent crude oil has fallen to $61 per barrel from an average of $79 per barrel in January, when the Trump administration took charge. There are several reasons for the sharp fall.
