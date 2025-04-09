Which oil marketing company benefits the most from lower LPG losses?

So it's clear the biggest beneficiary of a reduction in LPG losses is IOC, followed by HPCL. BPCL will see the smallest impact. This also means IOC is best placed to benefit from lower crude prices, which would lead to lower LPG prices. Note that the LPG losses in 9MFY25 correspond to the average Brent crude oil price of $79 per barrel during the period, according to Bloomberg data. LPG prices typically fall in tandem with crude prices. The current Brent crude price of $61 should mean another 25% or so reduction in LPG losses for OMCs.