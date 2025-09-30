India’s largest oil refiner faces headwinds. The plan: betting on petchem and green energy
Facing volatile oil markets and refining pressures, Indian Oil is accelerating expansion, trimming costs, and diversifying into petrochemicals and green energy to protect margins.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) is navigating choppy waters as near-term business conditions remain uncertain amid oil price volatility, tariffs, exchange rate weakness, and geopolitical disturbances. Over the past five quarters through Q1FY26, IOC’s gross refining margin ranged from $7.9 per barrel to $2.2 per barrel, while the average crude oil price fell from over $80 a barrel to around $68.