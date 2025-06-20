Chart Beat: Indian paint industry revenues drop for the first time in two decades. Rebound ahead?
Summary
A number of headwinds are responsible for the industry's feeble growth in FY25, including a general widespread slowdown in consumption and increased competition from the entry of Birla Opus. Are there brighter days ahead?
Revenues of the Indian paint industry declined by 2% year-on-year in FY25, marking the first drop in two decades, showed data sourced from ICICI Securities Ltd. The decline is especially concerning as the the industry grew even during the covid pandemic.
