Intense competition hurts paint companies' profitability; more pain in the offing
Summary
Demand for decorative paints is likely to remain muted in H1FY26, owing to an earlier-than-expected monsoon. If demand fails to improve in the second half of FY26, another round of de-rating could ensue.
Competition in India's paints sector is becoming cut-throat amid subdued demand. To protect their market share, incumbent paint companies are enhancing brand visibility and distribution, hurting the sector’s profitability.
