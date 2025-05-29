With the launch of its fifth plant at Mahad in Maharashtra, Birla Opus’s overall capacity has risen to 1,096 million litres per annum (mlpa) – representing a 21% share of the organised paints sector – of the planned total capacity of 1,332 mlpa. Grasim has maintained its revenue guidance of ₹10,000 crore within three years of full-scale operations – that is, by FY28. Birla Opus achieved its target of high-single-digit market share and is targeting double-digit market share in FY26. Besides, the recent acquisition of Akzo Nobel India Ltd by JSW Paints Ltd could fuel competition further.