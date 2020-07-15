Indian pharma market grows 2.4% YoY in Q1 after April-May slump

Volume growth is not yet of much comfort and fell about 11.8% y-o-y. While some of the fall was offset by price increases and new launches, the slowdown in patient inflow still remains a worry. Analysts say that the monsoon season could see a better growth in volumes, but normalcy is still some time away. A jump in covid-19 infections poses a threat to patient visits to hospitals and clinics. That’s evident in the slow growth in the anti-infectives and pain segment.