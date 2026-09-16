Domestic pharma market sustains growth momentum, but margins remain key

The Indian pharma market (IPM) maintained its growth momentum in August despite a subdued showing from monsoon-linked therapies such as respiratory and anti-infectives. Growth was largely led by higher prices and new launches, which could signal a return of pricing power for pharma companies and aid performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27).
IPM revenue grew 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August to ₹24,800 crore, a tad lower than the 14% growth in July, according to Antique Stock Broking. On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, sales rose 12.3% y-o-y to ₹2.7 trillion, compared with 7.8% in August 2025.