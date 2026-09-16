Domestic pharma market sustains growth momentum, but margins remain key

The Indian pharma market (IPM) maintained its growth momentum in August despite a subdued showing from monsoon-linked therapies such as respiratory and anti-infectives. Growth was largely led by higher prices and new launches, which could signal a return of pricing power for pharma companies and aid performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27).
The Indian pharma market (IPM) maintained its growth momentum in August despite a subdued showing from monsoon-linked therapies such as respiratory and anti-infectives. Growth was largely led by higher prices and new launches, which could signal a return of pricing power for pharma companies and aid performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27).
IPM revenue grew 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August to ₹24,800 crore, a tad lower than the 14% growth in July, according to Antique Stock Broking. On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, sales rose 12.3% y-o-y to ₹2.7 trillion, compared with 7.8% in August 2025.
IPM revenue grew 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August to ₹24,800 crore, a tad lower than the 14% growth in July, according to Antique Stock Broking. On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, sales rose 12.3% y-o-y to ₹2.7 trillion, compared with 7.8% in August 2025.
Growth leaders
Among the top 15 companies, eight reported higher growth than IPM. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories grew the fastest at 22% y-o-y, followed by Ajanta Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 20% each. Industry leader Sun Pharmaceutical Industries grew at a slower pace of 14%, though still ahead of the market.
August growth was mainly led by price hikes and new launches, with volumes increasing by just 0.6%. Chronic therapies, which involve long-term medical treatments, grew 16%, while acute therapies, contributing about 60% of IPM revenue, grew at a slower rate of 11%.
Within the acute segment, respiratory and anti-infectives grew at only 3%, pointing to lower prevalence of these diseases during the monsoon-linked demand period.
GLP-1 boost
Among individual therapies, anti-diabetics clocked the highest growth at 17%, aided by rising traction for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) therapies. GLP-1 revenue stood at ₹1,680 crore on a MAT basis versus just ₹300 crore in August 2025, as per Antique. This steep jump follows the launch of generic versions of weight-loss drug Semaglutide in March.
The segment is witnessing a structural shift, with Kotak Institutional Equities projecting the overall GLP-1 market to reach ₹15,700 crore by FY32, of which generics would form ₹10,000 crore. This would benefit companies like Eris Lifesciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma and Lupin. About 6.6 million Indians are expected to be on GLP therapies by FY32 from 0.27 million currently, added Kotak.
US risk
Strong domestic growth particularly augurs well for pharmaceutical companies facing significant uncertainty in their largest export market: the US. The US government announced in July that imported generic drugs will face a 100% tariff from August 2028 and 200% from August 2029. A 100% tariff on patented pharma products for large companies has come into effect from July, subject to various conditions.
While Indian pharma’s exposure to the patented-drug tariff is limited, the proposed tariffs on generic drugs could have a larger impact. Yet, the proposal may not get carried in the present form given the risk of lower supplies in the US market due to intense competition in generics, which limits the scope for price increases.
Meanwhile, pharma companies under ICICI Securities’ coverage experienced earnings pressure in Q1FY27, with net profit dropping 4% y-o-y despite 15% growth in revenue for a set of 22 companies. Domestic business increased 14%, while US revenue fell 8% in constant-currency terms, weighed down by the loss of exclusivity for Revlimid. In rupee terms, US revenue grew 3.3%, aided by rupee depreciation.
In the backdrop of the buoyant domestic market, the Nifty pharma index has gained over 15% so far in 2026, against the 11% drop in the Nifty 50. Going ahead, recovery in the US business alongside margin improvement will remain crucial triggers for the sector.