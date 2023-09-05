Global steel demand needs revival for domestic prices to rise

Global steel demand needs revival for domestic prices to rise2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Indian steel companies, including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India, have reached new 52-week highs in September, largely due to recent policy measures in China, a key market for metals. However, analysts have warned that the stimulus measures may not have a significant impact on global steel demand in the near term. Demand improvement is expected to be slow, but there is potential for supply to be curtailed in China, which would benefit the global demand-supply balance. In India, demand conditions are healthy due to the government's focus on infrastructure. However, the impact of monsoon season and rising coking coal costs may offset any benefit from higher steel prices for Indian steel companies.
Shares of key Indian steel companies such as Tata Steel Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, and Steel Authority of India Ltd have scaled new 52-week highs in September, rising by 5-15% in the past one week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started