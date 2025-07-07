India’s share in global market cap up from recent low—but risks remain
After a volatile start to 2025, Indian equities are stabilizing on the back of aggressive rate cuts and improving liquidity, but global risks and trade tensions still loom large.
The first half of 2025 proved turbulent for Indian equities. Geopolitical tensions, fears of slowing global growth weighing on exports, and muted domestic consumption dampened investor sentiment. The MSCI India Index slumped to a new low of 2,574 in February but has since staged a gradual recovery, now trading at 3,006.