Indian stock markets get a band-aid, but chronic pain remains
Summary
- Maharashtra's election results hint at economic stability but sluggish earnings growth, rising inflation and relentless FII selling have put the Street's complacency to test amid geopolitical tensions
The thumping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies (Mahayuti) in Maharashtra assembly election means political stability with more synchronization of economic policies between the Centre and the state. The Mahayuti coalition’s promise of increased focus on planned urban development in Mumbai bodes well for real estate developers, construction, and infrastructure stocks. Moreover, developments in the economically significant state tend to shape foreign investors' perceptions of India.