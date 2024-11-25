Indian stock markets get a band-aid, but chronic pain remains

India’s Q2FY25 gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on 29 November will also be in focus. Interestingly, an analysis of 100 growth indicators by HSBC Global Research showed that a majority 55% of the Indian economy continues to grow positively, but a quarter ago, this number was closer to 65%. While investment activity (especially construction and public sector led) is holding up, consumption related ones are slowing, said the HSBC report on 14 November. Also, in a scenario of shift towards populist policies by state governments, India's consolidated fiscal deficit may come under stress.