Indian stocks on a high, but weak macros a risk. Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:37 PM IST
The mood among global stock market investors is sombre as fears of a recession lurk. However, India is shining brighter than emerging market (EM) counterparts. The MSCI India Index has risen 1.63% so far in CY22, while the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index have given negative returns of 21.5% each. India’s gains are not mouth-watering, but offer solace to investors against the current backdrop.