Indian stocks on a high, but weak macros a risk

That’s not all. Kotak Institutional Equities points out that the strong outperformance of the Indian market over the past few months and in the past fortnight probably reflects investors’ belief that the Indian economy is in a stronger position than other economies. However, India may be better placed on the gross domestic product (GDP) growth front, but this may not be true for other macroeconomic parameters such as the balance of payments, fiscal position, and inflation said a Kotak report dated 6 September. “We are not sure if the Indian market is factoring in risks from short-term factors such as higher-for-longer inflation unlike other markets," said the report.