Subsidiaries are increasingly important growth drivers for India Inc
Summary
- India Inc now generates 30% of its consolidated revenue through subsidiaries, up from 20% in FY09, according to a Mint analysis of 1,135 companies.
Subsidiaries have become a significant source of growth for Indian companies, helping them de-risk a bit from their core business. According to a Mint analysis of 1,135 companies for which the past 15 years of data is available, India Inc now generates 30% of its consolidated revenue through subsidiaries, up from 20% in FY09. More importantly, subsidiaries have clocked higher profit growth over this period.The analysis excludes IT, banking and other financial services companies.