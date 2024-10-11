Subsidiaries are increasingly important growth drivers for India Inc

However, there are some outliers. The steel sector has seen the share drop from 50% to 22% because of Tata Steel Ltd’s acquisition of Corus, which added to the subsidiaries’ share in FY09. The sale of large parts of those assets and higher domestic growth has led to a decline in the share. Excluding Tata Steel, subsidiaries’ share in the steel sector has increased 7%. Similarly, for non-ferrous metals, subsidiaries’ share has dropped because Hindalco Industries Ltd’s subsidiary Novelis contributed three-fourths of revenue in FY09, which has now fallen because of higher domestic growth.