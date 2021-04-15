Indians looking at Coinbase listing in lieu of cryptocurrency left disappointed

Coinbase Global, Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, which listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday, is said to have left a bitter taste for Indian investors. The shares opened at $381 a piece and rose as high as around $429 per share. Eventually, the stock closed at $328 apiece, 14% lower than the opening price.

According to Sitashwa Srivastava, co-founder and co-CEO of Stockal Inc. “When popular companies approach stock markets, there is a hysteria around listing. Investors expect the price to double quickly, which didn’t happen in case of Coinbase."

Stockal is a fintech which enables global investing for Indians. According to a market expert, requesting anonymity, “Day traders have lost a lot of money and it's possible that a good number of them were Indian investors."

Note that the Coinbase stock jumped to a high in initial trading hours itself. “At Stockal, more investors have bought Coinbase at $395-400 per share, suggesting there was anticipation that the stock price will shoot up fast. As such, from a short-term perspective, the Coinbase listing indeed comes as a disappointment. This is especially so considering, there could have been pent up demand after the GameStop episode. Plus, there is a general euphoria about Cryptocurrencies and as a result, Coinbase," said Srivastava.

Coinbase is touted as a good play for investors who want to capitalise on demand for cryptocurrencies. To be sure, shares of GameStop Corp., a mall-based gaming business, have seen a sharp rally this year and investors could well have been looking for good trading opportunities. A Reuters report on 14 April said, “GameStop’s shares soared more than 1600% in January as a flurry of buying forced bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock, an event known as a short squeeze. The stock has pared those gains but is still up more than 780% this year."

Coinbase opted for a direct listing wherein there is no pre-set price decided by investment bankers and the market influences the starting price on the first trading day. Coinbase’s valuation soared to over $100 billion during trading hours on Wednesday, before the stock tumbled later in the day and eventually closed below its opening price. “It is a direct listing of that magnitude which bodes well for future direct listings for tech companies," said an analyst requesting anonymity. At the closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion, point out reports.





