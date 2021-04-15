Indians looking at Coinbase listing in lieu of cryptocurrency left disappointed

Coinbase’s valuation soared to over $100 billion during trading hours on Wednesday, before the stock tumbled later in the day and eventually closed below its opening price
Coinbase Global, Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, which listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday, is said to have left a bitter taste for Indian investors. The shares opened at $381 a piece and rose as high as around $429 per share. Eventually, the stock closed at $328 apiece, 14% lower than the opening price.
According to Sitashwa Srivastava, co-founder and co-CEO of Stockal Inc. “When popular companies approach stock markets, there is a hysteria around listing. Investors expect the price to double quickly, which didn’t happen in case of Coinbase."
Stockal is a fintech which enables global investing for Indians. According to a market expert, requesting anonymity, “Day traders have lost a lot of money and it's possible that a good number of them were Indian investors."
Note that the Coinbase stock jumped to a high in initial trading hours itself. “At Stockal, more investors have bought Coinbase at $395-400 per share, suggesting there was anticipation that the stock price will shoot up fast. As such, from a short-term perspective, the Coinbase listing indeed comes as a disappointment. This is especially so considering, there could have been pent up demand after the GameStop episode. Plus, there is a general euphoria about Cryptocurrencies and as a result, Coinbase," said Srivastava.
Coinbase is touted as a good play for investors who want to capitalise on demand for cryptocurrencies. To be sure, shares of GameStop Corp., a mall-based gaming business, have seen a sharp rally this year and investors could well have been looking for good trading opportunities. A Reuters report on 14 April said, “GameStop’s shares soared more than 1600% in January as a flurry of buying forced bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock, an event known as a short squeeze. The stock has pared those gains but is still up more than 780% this year."
Coinbase opted for a direct listing wherein there is no pre-set price decided by investment bankers and the market influences the starting price on the first trading day. Coinbase’s valuation soared to over $100 billion during trading hours on Wednesday, before the stock tumbled later in the day and eventually closed below its opening price. “It is a direct listing of that magnitude which bodes well for future direct listings for tech companies," said an analyst requesting anonymity. At the closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion, point out reports.