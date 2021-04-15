Indians looking at Coinbase listing in lieu of cryptocurrency left disappointed

Coinbase is touted as a good play for investors who want to capitalise on demand for cryptocurrencies. To be sure, shares of GameStop Corp., a mall-based gaming business, have seen a sharp rally this year and investors could well have been looking for good trading opportunities. A Reuters report on 14 April said, “GameStop’s shares soared more than 1600% in January as a flurry of buying forced bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock, an event known as a short squeeze. The stock has pared those gains but is still up more than 780% this year."