India’s already stiff healthcare costs get a pandemic boost

Be that as it may, healthcare inflation in India is unlikely to cool in the coming months. Economists at State Bank of India (SBI) believe that healthcare expenditure will rise to form 11% of private consumption expenditure from the current 5%. “First, health expenditure currently at 5% of overall PFCE (private final consumption expenditure), could increase by at least 11% from the current level. This is likely to also result in a squeeze in expenditure on other items of discretionary consumption, a recipe for a cutback in consumption spending," they wrote in a 17 May note.