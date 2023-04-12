For IndiGo, it is smooth sailing yet even as competition heats up2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Investors in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd would do well to track the competitive landscape. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier by market share. However, competition could have an impact in the long run
India’s aviation industry has managed a gradual comeback after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic. More and more fliers are taking to the skies on a daily basis. According to ICICI Securities, average daily passenger count so far in April stands at 422,000. This compares to an average daily of 418,000 seen in the March quarter (Q4FY23), they said.
