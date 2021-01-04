India’s big banks and their small executive pay packets

India’s banking sector has a perverse incentive structure with an unhealthy and wide gap between that of its public sector lenders and private sector ones.

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) paid its chief Rajnish Kumar a little over ₹30 lakhs in FY20, according to its annual report. Its private sector rival HDFC Bank paid more than ₹15 crore, excluding stock options and perks to its chief Aditya Puri, shows the lender’s annual report.

Here is an exhibit of it from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) trends and progress report on banking. On an aggregate basis, the compensation of the top executive seems to be inversely proportional to the size of the bank that is managed. As of 2019, the median compensation of chief executives in public sector banks was less than ₹50 lakhs even though they manage an average asset size exceeding ₹5 trillion. In contrast, the median compensation that private sector lenders paid their top boss was more than ₹3.5 crore for managing an average asset size of less than ₹3 trillion. What’s more is that remuneration in even the new category of small finance banks trumps that of public sector lenders.

The wide disparity between public and private sector bank executives has been a long running debate now. It returned to the spotlight last year in June with the attempt at wry humour by the then chief of the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI). To a question whether SBI too would effect a salary cut for its leadership team just like its private sector peers given the pandemic, Rajnish Kumar had said he would have to live on the streets given his already low compensation. To be sure, public sector executives get invaluable perks such as housing, vehicle use and dedicated help. These may reduce the gap between them and their private counterparts to some extent. Then there is the job security and retirement benefits that trump private sector. Even so, monetary compensation is far more humble than warranted.

There is no doubt that compensation structures and levels needed a rethink yesterday by the government with several committee reports having made the case for it. Here is another argument for remuneration reform. If executives are rewarded to manager assets deftly and create profits, they must also be punished for poor performance. This can be done through variable pay or performance linked pay. The RBI report highlights that the variable component is less than 50% of the total compensation in private sector banks. The regulator prescribed rules in November 2019 wherein variable pay needs to be more than 50%.

“Perverse incentive structures that reward risk-takers for short-term profits, without adequate recognition of long term risks, jeopardise various stakeholders’ interests and have potential to threaten financial stability," said the RBI report. But public sector lenders do not have this component. This enables pursuit of short-term gains at the cost of long term stability. Public sector banks have the highest pile of bad loans and have in general seen a rise in frauds faster than their private sector counterparts.

Banking sector experts have recommended overhauling compensation not just for top executives but for the overall personnel in public sector lenders. A conducive pay package that encourages long-term goals is the need of the hour.

