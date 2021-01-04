India’s big banks and their small executive pay packets

The wide disparity between public and private sector bank executives has been a long running debate now. It returned to the spotlight last year in June with the attempt at wry humour by the then chief of the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI). To a question whether SBI too would effect a salary cut for its leadership team just like its private sector peers given the pandemic, Rajnish Kumar had said he would have to live on the streets given his already low compensation. To be sure, public sector executives get invaluable perks such as housing, vehicle use and dedicated help. These may reduce the gap between them and their private counterparts to some extent. Then there is the job security and retirement benefits that trump private sector. Even so, monetary compensation is far more humble than warranted.