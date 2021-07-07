India's bonds reflect nothing but the RBI’s desires

But we cannot ignore the flipside of a deep central bank intervention. A distorted yield curve is only one of them. Trading volumes have dropped, making the market thin and susceptible to more volatility. In fact, the 10-year benchmark bond has only a fraction of its stock available for trading as a large part of the outstanding now sits on the RBI’s balance sheet. Ergo, the yield is hardly reflective of economic realities. The focus of the RBI has been the 10-year benchmark yield. Under the G-SAP, two-fifth of the total Rs1 trillion bought by the RBI has been of the 10-year bond.