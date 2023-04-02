BoP: A tale of growth and yield1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to 2.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended December (Q3FY23) from 3.7% in Q2.
The latest balance of payment (BoP) numbers offer comfort. Firstly, the current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to 2.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended December (Q3FY23) from 3.7% in Q2. The current account measures the net export of goods and services by a country (along with remittances and income on investments). A lower CAD often signals strengthening external sector fundamentals.
