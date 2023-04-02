The latest balance of payment (BoP) numbers offer comfort. Firstly, the current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sharply to 2.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended December (Q3FY23) from 3.7% in Q2. The current account measures the net export of goods and services by a country (along with remittances and income on investments). A lower CAD often signals strengthening external sector fundamentals.

Secondly, the improvement in CAD this time has been broad-based driven by a sizeable narrowing in merchandise trade deficit and sharp increase in both services trade surplus as well as net remittances received, both of which are at historic high levels. Thirdly, the overall BoP has swung back to a surplus of $11 billion in Q3 after a sizeable deficit in Q2. BoP surplus indicates net inflow of US dollars in the economy and thus is a fundamental support pillar for the Indian rupee.

This encouraging story is likely to continue in Q4 as well with the expected further narrowing in the CAD. Trade deficit has already narrowed sharply in the first two months of Q4, averaging at $17 billion compared to an average of $24 billion per month in Q3. Services exports have been robust keeping the surplus in this account near record highs.

However, a few dynamics appear set to change over the medium term. In FY24, the BoP will perhaps be driven by two key factors—India’s GDP growth, and interest rate differential with the rest of the world.

The India growth story is expected to remain resilient even in the face of global growth slowdown. IMF projects India’s GDP growth at above 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in FY24 while that for advanced economies has been forecast to plunge to 1.2% (y-o-y). Likely sharp slowdown in India’s major export destinations such as the US, UK and Euro area may continue to pose headwinds for the country’s exports. At the same time, firm domestic macro, along with the government’s strong focus on capex, and rising private capital spending paints an upbeat outlook for imports.

On the services front, export growth has been very buoyant so far, but there is reason to be cautious. As per an Unctad report, “United States and the United Kingdom are the two most important destinations for service exports," for India. With the IMF’s projection of a mere 1.4% GDP growth for the US and a likely recession in the UK in 2023, service exports outlook seems to be clouded with uncertainty.

The other factor that would drive BoP in FY24 is the bond yield differential. India-US yield differential has already been narrowing owing to a more aggressive pace of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, thus weighing on foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows into Indian debt markets. Note, as per the BoP data, there has been a net FPI outflow from the debt markets in Q3. The trend has continued, with significant outflows witnessed in March, showed Bloomberg data.

Further concerning is that foreign direct investment (FDI), one of the most resilient BoP constituents, has come under pressure lately. FDI inflows declined for the last two quarters, falling to their lowest level since June 2020, a quarter marked by covid-related lockdowns. The silver lining is that international crude oil prices have remained capped for a while now. A material softening in global commodity prices in FY24 amid slowing growth may provide some cushion to the CAD. But it remains to be seen if that will be sufficient to keep the BoP in surplus and support a recovery in the rupee from the lows seen in FY23.

