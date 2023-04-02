BoP: A tale of growth and yield

Further concerning is that foreign direct investment (FDI), one of the most resilient BoP constituents, has come under pressure lately. FDI inflows declined for the last two quarters, falling to their lowest level since June 2020, a quarter marked by covid-related lockdowns. The silver lining is that international crude oil prices have remained capped for a while now. A material softening in global commodity prices in FY24 amid slowing growth may provide some cushion to the CAD. But it remains to be seen if that will be sufficient to keep the BoP in surplus and support a recovery in the rupee from the lows seen in FY23.