India’s borrowers managed to get funding despite pandemic hurdles

Did India’s economy get the funds it needed during FY21? The answer to this question is both yes and no.

Going by the sharp drop in year-on-year credit growth to 5.6% as on 25 December, it seems clear that funds from the banking sector were hard to come by. This looks stark, especially when loan growth was in double digits in the previous year.

View Full Image Flow intact

The lockdown months of April and May had indeed put a stop to the flow of loans. Outstanding loans have grown slower because companies have been deleveraging, and the coronavirus pandemic made them continue to do so.

This slowdown has been both a supply and demand-side problem. Hamstrung by bad loans and low capital, banks were more than willing to tighten their purse strings when the pandemic hit.

One of the conclusions also has been that companies, too, were unwilling to borrow because the outlook on revenues was hit.

But the Reserve Bank of India’s report on trends and progress in banking in the country has revealed surprising data. Banks lent ₹89,556 crore to the commercial sector between 1 April and 4 December. This was 21.36% higher than the amount lent in the corresponding period of FY20.

The share of bank credit in the overall flow of funds increased from 12.2% to 14.4% during the period. How is this possible?

Banks may not be giving loans, but they were willing investors in corporate bonds. In other words, banks have continued to fund companies, but in a different way.

This is encouraging and perhaps the reason behind the RBI’s optimistic note on the economy of late. To its credit, the central bank’s proactive liquidity infusions and accommodative stance seem to have paid off.

The flow of funds from other non-bank sources wasn’t hit as badly as feared. Funds through the private placement of bonds surged with companies mopping up ₹1.79 trillion up to November, up 50% from the corresponding period of FY20. Short-term money through commercial papers too saw a sharp rise.

Of course, this does not mean that credit has reached all borrowers who needed it. The corporate bond market is notorious for preferring high-rated bonds.

Indeed, the pain was visible in the fund flow from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to the commercial sector. Starved of funds themselves, NBFCs shrunk their disbursements by a big margin.

According to the RBI report, only 2% of the targeted lending term repos (TLTRO) of the RBI went to low-rated NBFCs. Even systemically important NBFCs, which are large, managed to disburse just ₹2,937 crore in the June quarter, a sliver of what they did in the previous year.

But analysts see signs of a revival in credit growth of banks.

“We believe India Inc., after undergoing a phase of deleveraging over the past few years, is now better positioned and confident to anvil on the path of releveraging. Indian financiers too have saddled themselves with ample liquidity/capital buffer to tap the emerging opportunity," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via