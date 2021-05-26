India’s consumption purse hit hard as unemployment climbs yet again

India’s consumption purse hit hard as unemployment climbs yet again3 min read . 11:40 PM IST
The central govt hired 27% less people in FY21 than last year, while states hired 21% lower
India’s unemployment rate is rising back again and when even government hiring is at its slowest in three years, it is time to take notice. Robust employment generation is a pre-requisite for growth, as it fires up the consumption engine, which typically revs up the economy. In fact, if Indians do not earn, they will not be able to spend.
The unemployment rate rose to double digits in the week ended 23 May, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data. As the adjoining chart shows, CMIE’s statistics make for a grim, though not unexpected, reading. The second wave has begun to show its impact in both urban and rural areas with the jobless rate rising to 17.4% and 13.5%, respectively.
