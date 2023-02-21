India’s earnings growth prospects more promising than peers

India’s earnings growth seems more promising, but its valuation multiple is expensive. At one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple, MSCI India trades at 17.5x, showed Bloomberg data. This is a premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets index and MSCI Asia Ex-Japan index. India’s valuation has moderated from its recent peak, but is still discomforting considering that the global economy is not out of the woods. “India’s valuations could come under pressure if global interest rates remain higher for longer and Indian companies fail to meet elevated earnings growth expectations,“ said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. But for now, India’s premium to emerging and developed markets is likely to continue. This is because global investors are increasing exposure to emerging markets and India could benefit from it due to better growth prospects, he said.