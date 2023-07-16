External trade is in a tight spot

External trade is in a tight spot1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The goods trade deficit remained at above $20 billion in June even as it dropped sequentially. Services trade surplus narrowed to $11.2 billion in June—the lowest so far in 2023, showed government estimates.
June marked yet another weak month for India’s external trade trajectory. This time, the pressure seems to be evident both on the goods and services side. The goods trade deficit remained at above $20 billion in June even as it dropped sequentially. Services trade surplus narrowed to $11.2 billion in June—the lowest so far in 2023, showed government estimates.
