There is a reason that all hopes of securing an economic recovery hinges on a faster vaccination pace. An unpredictable trajectory of the pandemic due to mutations and the response by the states through restrictions has snuffed out the confidence among manufacturers.

One such indication is from the latest industrial output data for May. The headline year-on-year growth looks impressive but is largely because of a statistical base effect. Industrial output in May last year had severely contracted due to the nationwide lockdown. The 29.3% growth this year should be seen in this light. But economists point out that the momentum of output is slowing down.

Industrial output contracted by 8% on a month-on-month basis in May. May is typically a seasonally strong month for industrial output. While we can attribute this year’s contraction to the restrictions placed by most states, there is more here than meets the eye. Almost all subcategories have shown a contraction with the most marked being consumer durables. Economists at QuantEco Research point out that the demand destruction was far higher than supply disruptions during May.

While last year’s nationwide lockdown had uneven restrictions affecting manufacturers, this year the uncertainty is on the demand side. Several indicators show that consumer demand has tapered off after the initial spurt of recovery in the third and fourth quarter of FY21. Indians are pruning their spending due to uncertainty over income and employment. But in comparison to FY21, consumer demand is much better. Retail loans of banks are growing at a healthy pace and credit card spend too is quickening. “The volatility in headline IIP can be expected to continue over the next couple of months, before stabilizing in H2 FY22," they wrote in a note.

The biggest uncertainty is the sustainability of the pace of vaccination. The pace has dipped in July and the second wave is far from being crushed in many states, keeping restrictions on mobility up. Another uncertainty is the monsoon’s progress. Sowing has slowed in some parts of the country due to delayed rainfall. Economists at HSBC point out that gross domestic product may contract in the first half of FY22 due to these uncertainties. But a faster pace of vaccination may ensure that the second half sees a strong recovery.

