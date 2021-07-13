India’s factories have a tough time with virus playing havoc

While last year’s nationwide lockdown had uneven restrictions affecting manufacturers, this year the uncertainty is on the demand side. Several indicators show that consumer demand has tapered off after the initial spurt of recovery in the third and fourth quarter of FY21. Indians are pruning their spending due to uncertainty over income and employment. But in comparison to FY21, consumer demand is much better. Retail loans of banks are growing at a healthy pace and credit card spend too is quickening. “The volatility in headline IIP can be expected to continue over the next couple of months, before stabilizing in H2 FY22," they wrote in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}