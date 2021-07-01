India’s gloomy June manufacturing PMI data has one silver lining

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May. The headline index slipped below the crucial mark of 50 for the first time since July 2020, said the survey report. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and a print below that threshold points to contraction. The PMI sub-index for employment remained in the doldrums, recording its 15th straight month of contraction. The PMI averaged 51.5 in Q1FY22, the lowest three-month figure since the same period one year ago.

