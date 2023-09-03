India’s growth path is not without its trials2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM IST
GDP growth soared to a four-quarter high of 7.8% year-on-year in the three months ended June, Q1FY24.
India’s growth is shining. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth soared to a four-quarter high of 7.8% year-on-year in the three months ended June (Q1FY24). This is better than some economists’ expectations but lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 8%.
