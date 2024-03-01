Markets
India’s manufacturing sector braces for slow growth
Summary
- Household consumption is likely to moderate due to tightening of restrictions on unsecured lending
Business activity in India's manufacturing sector is showing signs of improvement. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in February from 56.5 in January. A figure above 50 indicates expansion.
