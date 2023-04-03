Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector saw increased momentum in March aided by new orders and better output. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 56.4 last month, from 55.3 in February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

March data highlighted the second-lowest rise in input prices in two-and-a-half years. Cost inflation pressures continued to moderate with around 96% of those surveyed pointing to no change in cost burdens since February. This can be partly attributed to easing commodity prices, especially crude oil. Also, inventory restocking by Indian manufacturers jumped in March. In fact, stocks of purchases rose at one of the fastest pace in over 18 years of data collection, said the survey report.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

However, despite demand resilience and easing input costs, the selling price saw only marginal improvement. In a bid to boost sales, several panellists left their fees unchanged, said the survey report. The seasonally adjusted Output Price Index – a gauge for manufacturers’ pricing power, rose to 52 in March from 51.8 in February. As the alongside chart shows, India is better placed than China, but it has lagged some of the Asian counterparts on this parameter.

“Selling prices increased at a slower pace in March, possibly due to attempts by Indian manufacturers to shore up sales. However, the gap between PMI’s input prices and output prices indicators has narrowed, which means that manufacturers have passed on some burden of increased costs to consumers," said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head, emerging Asia (Ex-China) economics, Barclays. “That said, since input prices are easing, we don’t expect selling prices to see a sharp jump from hereon," he added.

Easing cost pressures bode well for manufacturers profitability outlook, but there are other worries. The level of business optimism regarding future growth was subdued among manufacturers, showed the PMI survey. Accordingly, the Future Output Index slipped to an eight-month low of 59.6 in March due to concerns surrounding competitiveness and general inflation.

And not just that. According to Gaura Sen Gupta, economist, IDFC First Bank, the near-term risks to the Indian manufacturing sector also emerge from weakening external demand conditions and this is reflected in the slowdown in India’s merchandise exports, which fell 8.8% year-on-year in February. “The monetary policy tightening undertaken domestically and globally is likely to have an impact on demand conditions and we could see a slowdown in sales growth," she added.