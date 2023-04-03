Manufacturers bartering prices for sales, shows March PMI2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Cost inflation pressures continued to moderate with around 96% of those surveyed pointing to no change in cost burdens since February.
Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector saw increased momentum in March aided by new orders and better output. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 56.4 last month, from 55.3 in February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
