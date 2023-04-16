Slowing merchandise exports may temper India growth story2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Notwithstanding the continued focus on bolstering India’s manufacturing exports, the segment has seen a drop across both high and low-skill categories.
Recent data paints a soft picture of India’s exports dynamics. Merchandise exports have contracted in the last three out of four months. The contraction in March came in at a steep 13.9% year-on-year (y-o-y).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×