Slowing merchandise exports may temper India growth story

Notwithstanding the continued focus on bolstering India’s manufacturing exports, the segment has seen a drop across both high and low-skill categories. Exports of high-skill items such as engineering goods, and organic and inorganic chemicals, which accounted for almost a third of the total goods exports fell in March. Further, low-skill manufacturing exports like readymade garments, plastic and leather products have also been contracting. The silver lining is electronic exports that have continued to grow at a robust pace, but that alone wasn’t enough to drive headline exports growth higher.